Remembering Tarn Taran's Multifaceted Leader: Kashmir Singh Sohal
Tarn Taran MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal, a respected AAP leader, has passed away. His journey from a humble background to a dedicated political figure, social reformer, and healthcare advocate left an indelible impact on his community. Leaders convened to honor his legacy and contributions.
- Country:
- India
Senior leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party, including national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, assembled to honor the late Kashmir Singh Sohal, the Tarn Taran MLA who recently passed.
Sohal, who rose from modest beginnings, was a doctor before stepping into politics, driven by a commitment to public service. According to Chief Minister Mann, his dedication and popularity spanned various segments of society.
His career was marked by significant contributions in rural healthcare, social reform, sports, and environmentalism. An MLA since 2022 after joining the AAP shortly before the elections, his loss represents a profound blow to both his family and political associates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
