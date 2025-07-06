Bangladesh Prepares for Upcoming Elections Amid Challenges

The Bangladesh Ministry of Home Affairs is ramping up efforts to ensure a free and fair election process, according to Adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury. He addressed the situation on Sunday, highlighting not only the necessity of preparations but also the shared responsibility of political parties and the Election Commission.

Despite facing allegations of an unfavorable election environment, Jahangir Alam dismissed these claims in an interview with local media. He pointed out that while incidents of mob violence have decreased, some new cases have been logged in areas like Comilla and Chittagong.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, who succeeded the previous Awami League government, emphasized that the interim administration is focused on organizing a transparent and inclusive electoral event. He stated that six months still remain to finalize preparations for a peaceful and festive election.

