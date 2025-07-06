Left Menu

Jennifer Simons Makes History as Suriname's First Female President

Jennifer Simons has become Suriname’s first female president after a closely contested parliamentary election. The National Democratic Party, led by Simons, secured 18 seats, while the sitting president's party won 17. With smaller parties taking the remaining 16 seats, her historic win marks a new era in Surinamese politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 21:24 IST
Jennifer Simons has been sworn in as Suriname's first female president after parliament backed her on Sunday. Her presidency comes in the wake of a closely contested election in which her National Democratic Party emerged victorious, securing 18 parliamentary seats.

The parliamentary election, held on May 25, saw the ruling Progressive Reform Party, led by current President Chan Santokhi, claim 17 seats. The results reflect a nearly even split between the two major parties in Suriname, highlighting the competitive nature of this electoral cycle.

Simons' victory is seen as a groundbreaking moment for gender representation in Surinamese politics, heralding a new chapter in the nation's democratic journey. Smaller parties took the remaining 16 seats in the 51-member parliament, indicating a diversely represented legislative body.

(With inputs from agencies.)

