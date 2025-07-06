Left Menu

Security Withdrawal Sparks Political Controversy in Kashmir

Peoples Conference president Sajad Gani Lone claims security cover for leaders of the recently formed People's Alliance for Change has been withdrawn, suggesting it as a politically motivated action. He highlights reactions from across borders and criticizes the politicization of security in Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 06-07-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 21:34 IST
Security Withdrawal Sparks Political Controversy in Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sajad Gani Lone, president of the Peoples Conference, has raised concerns over the withdrawal of security protection for leaders of the newly established People's Alliance for Change (PAC). He described this move as politically motivated and indicative of a larger political strategy.

Criticism has emerged from across the Line of Control, specifically from veteran figures like Ghulam Mohammad Safi and Naseebuddin, both affiliated with influential groups in Pakistan. This sentiment is echoed by Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, a former leader in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lone further criticized the administration for the significant reduction in security detail for political figures like Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen, who has faced attacks in the past. He remarked on the seriousness of politicizing security matters, emphasizing the growing tensions surrounding the alliance's formation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025