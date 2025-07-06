Security Withdrawal Sparks Political Controversy in Kashmir

Sajad Gani Lone, president of the Peoples Conference, has raised concerns over the withdrawal of security protection for leaders of the newly established People's Alliance for Change (PAC). He described this move as politically motivated and indicative of a larger political strategy.

Criticism has emerged from across the Line of Control, specifically from veteran figures like Ghulam Mohammad Safi and Naseebuddin, both affiliated with influential groups in Pakistan. This sentiment is echoed by Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, a former leader in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lone further criticized the administration for the significant reduction in security detail for political figures like Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen, who has faced attacks in the past. He remarked on the seriousness of politicizing security matters, emphasizing the growing tensions surrounding the alliance's formation.

(With inputs from agencies.)