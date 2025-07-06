BJP's Prompt Relief Response Sparks Debate in Mandi District

The slow pace of governmental relief efforts in Himachal Pradesh's Seraj assembly constituency has come under sharp criticism from BJP's State President, Dr Rajiv Bindal. Following devastating rains, Bindal visited the area, urging swift governmental action to aid those grappling with the aftermath of severe flooding and landslides.

During his visit to affected areas like Thunag in Mandi district, Bindal pointed out that despite it being five days since the natural calamity struck, significant debris clearance remained pending. The lingering stench points to potential fatalities beneath the rubble, intensifying the urgency for immediate relief actions.

Proactively, the BJP has commenced distribution of 5,000 ration kits, especially targeting hard-hit families. Bindal highlighted the Opposition's inclusion in these efforts and acknowledged central support involving the Indian Army. The BJP's initiatives reflect a concerted attempt to bring swift support to the distressed population.

(With inputs from agencies.)