BJP's Prompt Relief Response Sparks Debate in Mandi District
Dr Rajiv Bindal, State BJP President, criticized the Himachal Pradesh government's slow relief efforts in rain-hit Seraj assembly constituency. He demanded expedited action from the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led administration. The BJP, under Bindal's leadership, has initiated quick relief measures, distributing ration kits and organizing support for affected residents.
The slow pace of governmental relief efforts in Himachal Pradesh's Seraj assembly constituency has come under sharp criticism from BJP's State President, Dr Rajiv Bindal. Following devastating rains, Bindal visited the area, urging swift governmental action to aid those grappling with the aftermath of severe flooding and landslides.
During his visit to affected areas like Thunag in Mandi district, Bindal pointed out that despite it being five days since the natural calamity struck, significant debris clearance remained pending. The lingering stench points to potential fatalities beneath the rubble, intensifying the urgency for immediate relief actions.
Proactively, the BJP has commenced distribution of 5,000 ration kits, especially targeting hard-hit families. Bindal highlighted the Opposition's inclusion in these efforts and acknowledged central support involving the Indian Army. The BJP's initiatives reflect a concerted attempt to bring swift support to the distressed population.
