Left Menu

BJP's Prompt Relief Response Sparks Debate in Mandi District

Dr Rajiv Bindal, State BJP President, criticized the Himachal Pradesh government's slow relief efforts in rain-hit Seraj assembly constituency. He demanded expedited action from the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led administration. The BJP, under Bindal's leadership, has initiated quick relief measures, distributing ration kits and organizing support for affected residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 06-07-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 23:27 IST
BJP's Prompt Relief Response Sparks Debate in Mandi District
Dr Rajiv Bindal
  • Country:
  • India

The slow pace of governmental relief efforts in Himachal Pradesh's Seraj assembly constituency has come under sharp criticism from BJP's State President, Dr Rajiv Bindal. Following devastating rains, Bindal visited the area, urging swift governmental action to aid those grappling with the aftermath of severe flooding and landslides.

During his visit to affected areas like Thunag in Mandi district, Bindal pointed out that despite it being five days since the natural calamity struck, significant debris clearance remained pending. The lingering stench points to potential fatalities beneath the rubble, intensifying the urgency for immediate relief actions.

Proactively, the BJP has commenced distribution of 5,000 ration kits, especially targeting hard-hit families. Bindal highlighted the Opposition's inclusion in these efforts and acknowledged central support involving the Indian Army. The BJP's initiatives reflect a concerted attempt to bring swift support to the distressed population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025