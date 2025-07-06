Elon Musk's New Political Party Sparks Controversy and Delays

Elon Musk's announcement of a new political party, the 'America Party,' has stirred significant controversy, drawing instant backlash from key figures and financial circles.

In response to Musk's political ambitions, Azoria Partners delayed the launch of its Tesla-related investment fund, citing concerns about Musk's focus away from his CEO duties.

While the White House has downplayed Musk's threat to challenge Republican lawmakers in light of Trump's tax and spending bill, political analysts speculate on its impact on Musk's leadership and business ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)