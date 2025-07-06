Left Menu

Elon Musk's New Political Party Sparks Controversy and Delays

Elon Musk has announced the creation of a new political entity, the 'America Party,' in response to a tax and spending bill signed by Donald Trump, leading to mixed reactions. Critics say this could distract Musk from his business responsibilities, affecting decisions by investors like Azoria Partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 23:49 IST
Elon Musk's New Political Party Sparks Controversy and Delays
Elon Musk

Elon Musk's announcement of a new political party, the 'America Party,' has stirred significant controversy, drawing instant backlash from key figures and financial circles.

In response to Musk's political ambitions, Azoria Partners delayed the launch of its Tesla-related investment fund, citing concerns about Musk's focus away from his CEO duties.

While the White House has downplayed Musk's threat to challenge Republican lawmakers in light of Trump's tax and spending bill, political analysts speculate on its impact on Musk's leadership and business ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025