Elon Musk's Third-Party Move Sparks Trump's Scorn

President Donald Trump has openly criticized billionaire Elon Musk's plan to establish a new political party in the United States. Describing the idea as 'ridiculous,' Trump suggested such a move would contribute to political confusion.

Speaking to reporters before boarding Air Force One in Morristown, New Jersey, Trump expressed skepticism about the feasibility and necessity of Musk's proposal for a third party. 'I think it's ridiculous to start a third party,' he commented.

While acknowledging Musk might find the venture entertaining, Trump reiterated his belief that the creation of a third political entity would only add to the existing complexities in the political landscape.