Elon Musk's Third-Party Move Sparks Trump's Scorn
President Donald Trump criticized Elon Musk's intention to launch a new political party, calling the idea 'ridiculous' and potentially confusing. Trump's remarks came before departing from New Jersey. Though he acknowledged Musk might enjoy the endeavor, he dismissed the establishment of a third party.
President Donald Trump has openly criticized billionaire Elon Musk's plan to establish a new political party in the United States. Describing the idea as 'ridiculous,' Trump suggested such a move would contribute to political confusion.
Speaking to reporters before boarding Air Force One in Morristown, New Jersey, Trump expressed skepticism about the feasibility and necessity of Musk's proposal for a third party. 'I think it's ridiculous to start a third party,' he commented.
While acknowledging Musk might find the venture entertaining, Trump reiterated his belief that the creation of a third political entity would only add to the existing complexities in the political landscape.