Billionaire Bonanza: Wealth Surge Fuels Global Divides

Billionaire wealth rose at a record pace, deepening global economic divides. Oxfam warns this threatens democratic stability and encourages political inequality. The report cites policies under Trump and AI company valuations as contributors. Oxfam calls for measures to curb this trend, advocating for wealth taxation and political reform.

Last year saw billionaire wealth accelerate to unprecedented levels, according to a report by Oxfam timed with the World Economic Forum's opening in Davos. The study highlights a 16% surge in global billionaires' wealth, which now totals $18.3 trillion, extending an 81% rise since 2020.

While wealth accumulates at the top, poverty persists globally, with Oxfam stressing that this economic disparity contributes to political inequality. Billionaires are increasingly influential, being 4,000 times more likely to hold political office than ordinary citizens. Such concentration of clout is linked to policy decisions under the Trump administration, including tax cuts and reduced scrutiny of monopolies.

Oxfam recommends national strategies to reduce inequality, higher taxes on extreme wealth, and stronger barriers between politics and finance to address these expanding divides. The growing media ownership by billionaires, with over half of the world's major media firms owned by ultra-wealthy individuals, further underscores the need for change.

