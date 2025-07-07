Trump Initiates Global Tariff Letters Delivery
President Donald Trump announced the commencement of delivering tariff letters to various countries, scheduled for 12:00 pm Eastern Time on Monday. This action is part of a broader initiative to address international trade deals. The announcement was made on Truth Social, highlighting the United States' trade policies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 08:03 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 08:03 IST
President Donald Trump has taken a decisive step on the international trade front by announcing that the United States will commence the delivery of tariff letters to other countries at 12:00 pm ET on Monday.
In a statement made on Truth Social late Sunday, Trump shared his approval of the action, indicating that this effort aims at structuring trade deals with various countries globally.
Such initiatives are indicative of the administration's ongoing focus on recalibrating trade relationships across the world.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- tariff
- trade
- international
- US
- letters
- Truth Social
- policy
- countries
- delivery
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US Strikes in Iran: A Bold Move in Longstanding Conflict
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed
US Strikes 'Obliterate' Iranian Nuclear Sites: Trump's Bold Claim
Trump warns Tehran against retaliation against US, says Iran has choice between 'peace or tragedy', reports AP.
Grave Concerns Over Escalating US-Iran Conflict