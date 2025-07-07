Trump Initiates Global Tariff Letters Delivery

President Donald Trump has taken a decisive step on the international trade front by announcing that the United States will commence the delivery of tariff letters to other countries at 12:00 pm ET on Monday.

In a statement made on Truth Social late Sunday, Trump shared his approval of the action, indicating that this effort aims at structuring trade deals with various countries globally.

Such initiatives are indicative of the administration's ongoing focus on recalibrating trade relationships across the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)