Left Menu

Trump Initiates Global Tariff Letters Delivery

President Donald Trump announced the commencement of delivering tariff letters to various countries, scheduled for 12:00 pm Eastern Time on Monday. This action is part of a broader initiative to address international trade deals. The announcement was made on Truth Social, highlighting the United States' trade policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 08:03 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 08:03 IST
Trump Initiates Global Tariff Letters Delivery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump has taken a decisive step on the international trade front by announcing that the United States will commence the delivery of tariff letters to other countries at 12:00 pm ET on Monday.

In a statement made on Truth Social late Sunday, Trump shared his approval of the action, indicating that this effort aims at structuring trade deals with various countries globally.

Such initiatives are indicative of the administration's ongoing focus on recalibrating trade relationships across the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025