The Legacy of 'UP Tiger': Anand Singh's Influence in Uttar Pradesh Politics
Kunwar Anand Singh, influential politician from Uttar Pradesh, passed away at 87. Known as 'UP Tiger', Singh hailed from Mankapur's royal family and served multiple terms in both state and national assemblies. His passing marks a significant moment in eastern Uttar Pradesh's political landscape.
- Country:
- India
Kunwar Anand Singh, a prominent political figure and former MP from Gonda, has died in Lucknow at the age of 87. Singh, the father of Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, succumbed to sudden health complications, according to family sources.
Born into the erstwhile royal family of Mankapur, Singh embarked on his political journey following in his father's footsteps. Educated in Lucknow and Allahabad, he entered politics in the 1960s and represented Gonda in the Lok Sabha multiple times. Singh was widely recognized for his political clout in eastern Uttar Pradesh.
In 2012, Singh made a brief political comeback, winning the Gaura constituency and serving as agriculture minister in the Akhilesh Yadav government. Known as the 'UP Tiger', his death marks the end of a significant era in UP politics, with notable figures like Akhilesh Yadav paying tribute.
(With inputs from agencies.)
