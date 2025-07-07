Congress Slams Government's 'Fraudulent' Equality Claims

The Congress has labeled the government's claim that India ranks among the world's most equal countries as 'fraudulent' and 'intellectually dishonest'. The opposition party's criticism followed an official statement citing World Bank data, suggesting a decrease in inequality between 2011-12 and 2022-23.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh countered that assertion, accusing the Modi government of manipulating data by selectively choosing different benchmarks for measuring inequality. He highlighted that while India's government claims a significantly low Gini Index, a closer look at income inequality tells a different story.

The Congress calls for immediate clarification and retraction from the Press Information Bureau, asserting that the current narrative ignores stark realities of growing disparities. Ramesh urged for steps to address inequality, including GST reforms and ending corporate favoritism.

(With inputs from agencies.)