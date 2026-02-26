Left Menu

AI's Dual Edge: Boon for Productivity, Threat to Equality

Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant emphasized the dual impact of AI at the World Sustainable Development Summit. While AI can boost global productivity, it risks widening inequalities if not aligned with societal benefits. Kant highlighted AI's energy demands and the importance of renewable solutions to mitigate environmental impact.

AI's potential to enhance global productivity is undeniable, but it could also exacerbate inequalities if not implemented with societal interests in mind, cautioned Amitabh Kant, former CEO of NITI Aayog, during his address at the World Sustainable Development Summit organized by The Energy and Resources Institute.

Kant stressed the necessity of creating a digital public infrastructure for AI to ensure it serves researchers and startups in promoting societal betterment and sustainability, especially in the realm of climate research. He warned that without such measures, AI falls short of being 'fit for purpose.'

Addressing energy concerns, Kant pointed to AI's massive power consumption, noting its impact on carbon emissions due to reliance on non-renewable energy sources. He urged for AI's transition to renewable energy, spotlighting offshore wind as a potential solution. Charles Ogilvie, co-founder of Ocean Energy Pathway, echoed the sentiment, suggesting that offshore wind could significantly meet India's growing energy needs with the rise of data centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

