ActBlue's Impressive Fundraising Amid Political Challenges

The Democratic fundraising platform ActBlue has reported impressive fundraising figures for the second quarter, showcasing resilience amid political scrutiny. According to CNN, ActBlue secured more than $393 million, nearly matching its $400 million haul from the first quarter.

This achievement comes amid a presidential memorandum issued by President Donald Trump in April, targeting online fundraising platforms like ActBlue to clamp down on illegal foreign contributions to U.S. elections.

While ActBlue did not provide a comment outside of regular business hours, CNN's report has not yet been independently verified by Reuters.

