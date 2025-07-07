Left Menu

ActBlue's Impressive Fundraising Amid Political Challenges

ActBlue raised over $393 million in Q2, close to Q1's $400 million, despite President Trump's memorandum targeting fundraising platforms for foreign contributions. ActBlue hasn't commented on the matter. CNN first reported the figures, which Reuters couldn't verify immediately.

Updated: 07-07-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 13:52 IST
The Democratic fundraising platform ActBlue has reported impressive fundraising figures for the second quarter, showcasing resilience amid political scrutiny. According to CNN, ActBlue secured more than $393 million, nearly matching its $400 million haul from the first quarter.

This achievement comes amid a presidential memorandum issued by President Donald Trump in April, targeting online fundraising platforms like ActBlue to clamp down on illegal foreign contributions to U.S. elections.

While ActBlue did not provide a comment outside of regular business hours, CNN's report has not yet been independently verified by Reuters.

