ActBlue's Impressive Fundraising Amid Political Challenges
ActBlue raised over $393 million in Q2, close to Q1's $400 million, despite President Trump's memorandum targeting fundraising platforms for foreign contributions. ActBlue hasn't commented on the matter. CNN first reported the figures, which Reuters couldn't verify immediately.
The Democratic fundraising platform ActBlue has reported impressive fundraising figures for the second quarter, showcasing resilience amid political scrutiny. According to CNN, ActBlue secured more than $393 million, nearly matching its $400 million haul from the first quarter.
This achievement comes amid a presidential memorandum issued by President Donald Trump in April, targeting online fundraising platforms like ActBlue to clamp down on illegal foreign contributions to U.S. elections.
While ActBlue did not provide a comment outside of regular business hours, CNN's report has not yet been independently verified by Reuters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
