US Offers $10 Million Reward for Sinaloa Cartel Brothers
The US State Department announced a $10 million reward for information leading to the arrest of Rene Arzate Garcia and Alfonso Arzate Garcia, leaders of Mexico's Sinaloa cartel. The brothers play a crucial role in the cartel's operations in Tijuana. This follows the recent death of Jalisco cartel leader 'El Mencho'.
The US State Department has put a $10 million bounty on the heads of two brothers at the helm of Mexico's notorious Sinaloa cartel. Rene and Alfonso Arzate Garcia, who control a crucial trafficking route in Tijuana, are sought for crimes including conspiracy and narcoterrorism.
The reward comes alongside a fresh indictment against Rene Arzate Garcia, 42, often referred to as 'La Rana.' New charges include support for a foreign terrorist organization, further complicating his legal situation following earlier drug crime charges in San Diego.
The move by the US authorities comes shortly after Mexican forces eliminated 'El Mencho,' head of the rival Jalisco New Generation Cartel, in a significant operation. This action underscores ongoing efforts to maintain pressure on drug cartels affecting US-Mexico border security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
