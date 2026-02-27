Left Menu

IIFL Home Finance Secures $300 Million to Bolster Affordable Housing for Women

IIFL Home Finance has signed a $300 million loan agreement with the Asian Development Bank to enhance affordable housing access for low-income borrowers, particularly women. This marks the company's first syndicated external commercial borrowing to address India's housing deficit, focusing on sustainable construction practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 15:23 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 15:23 IST
IIFL Home Finance Secures $300 Million to Bolster Affordable Housing for Women
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IIFL Home Finance announced on Friday that it has entered into a $300 million loan agreement with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to boost accessible housing finance for low-income borrowers, notably women. This agreement represents IIFL Home Finance's inaugural syndicated external commercial borrowing, the mortgage lender said.

The financing package, with ADB as the mandated lead arranger and bookrunner, includes $150 million from ADB and $150 million in parallel loans from MUFG, Emirates Bank, Sampath Bank, and Hatton National Bank. IIFL Home Finance plans to use the funds to provide mortgages to women in low-income communities across India, with over 25% earmarked for green-certified homes.

The funding will extend affordable housing options into deeper markets and support aspiring homeowners in economically weaker families, emphasizing sustainable and climate-resilient construction practices. India's housing shortage is estimated at 31 million units by 2030, primarily affecting low-income groups, the report noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors Trigger Panic in Kolkata: Earthquake Ripples Across City

Tremors Trigger Panic in Kolkata: Earthquake Ripples Across City

 India
2
Greens Surge Ahead: A New Political Landscape Challenges Labour

Greens Surge Ahead: A New Political Landscape Challenges Labour

 Global
3
Judicial Integrity vs. Politically Charged Incarceration: The Kejriwal Case

Judicial Integrity vs. Politically Charged Incarceration: The Kejriwal Case

 India
4
Tragic Dispute Over WhatsApp Image Ends in Fatal Stabbing

Tragic Dispute Over WhatsApp Image Ends in Fatal Stabbing

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026