Akhilesh Yadav Rallies Behind RJD, Calls Out BJP's Deception in UP

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has announced firm support for the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in the imminent Bihar Assembly elections, pledging to reveal the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) alleged scams in Uttar Pradesh during the campaign.

While addressing reporters, Yadav asserted that the BJP had no intention of reinstating Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister and would instead force his retirement. He accused the party of exploiting Kumar's name for political gains.

Yadav did not hold back in criticizing the BJP's religious ideologies, pointing out their hypocrisy. He urged a return to true Sanatan values, emphasizing the need to bring attention back to fundamental issues in light of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections.