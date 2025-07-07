Left Menu

BRICS Push for Reformed Multilateralism Amid U.S. Criticism

South Africa's foreign ministry rebuffs U.S. President Trump's accusation of BRICS promoting anti-American policies. The spokesperson emphasized BRICS's aim to advocate for a balanced global order reflecting modern economic and political realities, calling it a 'push for reformed multi-lateralism.'

Johannesburg | Updated: 07-07-2025 15:20 IST
  • South Africa

South Africa's foreign ministry spokesperson has dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump's allegations that the BRICS group is promoting 'anti-American policies.' The criticism came after Trump threatened to impose an extra 10% tariff on countries aligned with BRICS.

Chrispin Phiri, the South African foreign ministry spokesperson, clarified that BRICS's goals are centered around fostering a more balanced and inclusive global order. He described it as a 'push for reformed multi-lateralism' rather than any anti-Western stance.

Phiri stressed the organization's focus on better reflecting the economic and political realities of the 21st century, countering claims that its agenda is anti-American.

