BRICS Push for Reformed Multilateralism Amid U.S. Criticism
South Africa's foreign ministry rebuffs U.S. President Trump's accusation of BRICS promoting anti-American policies. The spokesperson emphasized BRICS's aim to advocate for a balanced global order reflecting modern economic and political realities, calling it a 'push for reformed multi-lateralism.'
South Africa's foreign ministry spokesperson has dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump's allegations that the BRICS group is promoting 'anti-American policies.' The criticism came after Trump threatened to impose an extra 10% tariff on countries aligned with BRICS.
Chrispin Phiri, the South African foreign ministry spokesperson, clarified that BRICS's goals are centered around fostering a more balanced and inclusive global order. He described it as a 'push for reformed multi-lateralism' rather than any anti-Western stance.
Phiri stressed the organization's focus on better reflecting the economic and political realities of the 21st century, countering claims that its agenda is anti-American.
