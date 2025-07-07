Left Menu

Hope for a New Middle East: Netanyahu-Trump Talks and Gaza Ceasefire

Israeli PM Netanyahu is set to meet U.S. President Trump to discuss a potential Gaza ceasefire and further regional diplomatic opportunities following the recent Israeli-Iran conflict. Indirect talks with Hamas, mediated by Qatar and Egypt, focus on a U.S.-backed 60-day truce proposal involving hostage releases and troop withdrawals.

Hope for a New Middle East: Netanyahu-Trump Talks and Gaza Ceasefire
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives at the White House on Monday to engage in crucial discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump. Their meeting aims to broker a potential ceasefire deal in Gaza, while informal talks between Israeli and Hamas delegates continue under the mediation of Qatar and Egypt.

As Netanyahu marks his third visit to the White House since Trump's return to office, discussions are expected to extend beyond Gaza, fostering hopes of normalizing ties with countries like Lebanon, Syria, and Saudi Arabia. A key focus remains on establishing a 'new Middle East' through strengthened diplomatic relations.

The proposed 60-day ceasefire includes a phased release of hostages and Israeli troop withdrawals from Gaza. While some Israeli leaders oppose the truce, Netanyahu seeks a resolution to the prolonged conflict, which has claimed over 57,000 Palestinian lives and displaced millions, as humanitarian conditions worsen.

