Congress Accuses Government of 'Ninja Technique' in Unemployment Statistics

The Congress party has leveled accusations against the government, alleging manipulation of employment statistics to mask the genuine unemployment situation in the country.

According to Jairam Ramesh, general secretary for communications, the government has been using what he terms a 'Ninja technique' by counting individuals working only an hour a week as employed in its latest survey from the Ministry of Statistics.

Further highlighting the severity of the situation, he cited the survey's finding that female participation in economic activities remains low, with only 23% of urban women active economically compared to 70.5% of men. Ramesh criticized the government's policies for exacerbating youth despair.

