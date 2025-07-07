Congress Accuses Government of 'Ninja Technique' in Unemployment Statistics
The Congress party has alleged that the government is distorting employment statistics to obscure the true state of unemployment. Accusations include labeling those working as little as an hour a week as employed, revealing low female participation in economic activities, and government policies deepening youth despair.
The Congress party has leveled accusations against the government, alleging manipulation of employment statistics to mask the genuine unemployment situation in the country.
According to Jairam Ramesh, general secretary for communications, the government has been using what he terms a 'Ninja technique' by counting individuals working only an hour a week as employed in its latest survey from the Ministry of Statistics.
Further highlighting the severity of the situation, he cited the survey's finding that female participation in economic activities remains low, with only 23% of urban women active economically compared to 70.5% of men. Ramesh criticized the government's policies for exacerbating youth despair.
