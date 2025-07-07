EU Races to Secure US Trade Deal Amidst Global Tariff Tensions

The European Union (EU) is under mounting pressure to finalize a trade agreement with the United States by July 9, aiming to avoid the imposition of extensive tariff hikes following a "good exchange" between EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a Commission spokesperson.

There remains uncertainty on whether a significant breakthrough has occurred, as the deadline for global trade negotiations with the U.S. rapidly approaches amidst a trade war initiated under Trump, destabilizing financial markets worldwide. Trump signaled progress on Sunday, indicating several trade deals are near completion and will notify countries of new tariff rates by July 9. These rates are not set to take effect until August 1, offering a brief respite.

The President extended threats to the BRICS nations, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, plus recent additions, by proposing additional tariffs if they align with "anti-American" policies. Meanwhile, EU officials remain split on negotiating tactics, oscillating between the urgency for a rapid agreement and leveraging their economic influence for a more beneficial outcome, as discussions with Germany, France, and Italy continue. The stakes are high; without an agreement, U.S. tariffs could climb from 10% to 20% for EU imports.

(With inputs from agencies.)