Naveen Patnaik's Successful Recovery: Discharged from Mumbai Hospital

BJD president Naveen Patnaik was discharged from a Mumbai hospital after undergoing spine surgery for cervical arthritis. The Leader of Opposition in the Odisha assembly is recovering well. During his absence, a BJD committee led by Debi Mishra oversees party affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-07-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 18:07 IST
BJD president Naveen Patnaik was released from a Mumbai hospital following a successful spine surgery aimed at addressing his cervical arthritis condition. Party insiders confirmed the leader's health is improving.

While Patnaik recuperates and remains in Mumbai, medical professionals are monitoring his situation closely and will determine the appropriate time for his return to Odisha.

In Patnaik's absence, the responsibilities of managing the BJD have shifted to a 15-member committee spearheaded by vice-president Debi Mishra, ensuring the continuity of party operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

