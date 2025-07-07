Lithuanian Minister Bows Out, Paving Way for Eurogroup Consensus

Lithuania's Finance Minister, Rimantas Sadzius, announced on Monday his withdrawal from the race for the Eurogroup presidency. This decision clears the path for Ireland's Paschal Donohoe to potentially secure re-election.

Speaking to reporters, Sadzius stated that his decision was made "in the name of consensus" within the Eurogroup.

With Sadzius stepping aside, the focus now shifts to supporting Donohoe's continued leadership, which aims to unify the group's efforts on common financial challenges.

