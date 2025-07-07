Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP Over Educational Barriers for Bahujans
Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP government of hindering Dalits' and tribal students' right to education, claiming 66 out of 106 National Overseas Scholarships were withheld due to budget constraints. He criticized the government for inconsistencies in funding priorities, urging a policy reversal to support these students.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has strongly criticized the BJP government, accusing it of creating barriers to education for Dalits, backwards, and Tribals.
He cited a news report revealing that 66 scholarship awards for the National Overseas Scholarship were withheld due to alleged financial constraints. Gandhi alleged that while BJP-linked individuals face no barriers in education, Bahujan students are unfairly hindered.
He pressed the Modi government to reverse its policy, emphasizing the injustice in cutting educational opportunities for marginalized groups while indicating the government's lavish spending elsewhere.
