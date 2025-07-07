Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP Over Educational Barriers for Bahujans

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has strongly criticized the BJP government, accusing it of creating barriers to education for Dalits, backwards, and Tribals.

He cited a news report revealing that 66 scholarship awards for the National Overseas Scholarship were withheld due to alleged financial constraints. Gandhi alleged that while BJP-linked individuals face no barriers in education, Bahujan students are unfairly hindered.

He pressed the Modi government to reverse its policy, emphasizing the injustice in cutting educational opportunities for marginalized groups while indicating the government's lavish spending elsewhere.

