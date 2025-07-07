Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP Over Educational Barriers for Bahujans

Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP government of hindering Dalits' and tribal students' right to education, claiming 66 out of 106 National Overseas Scholarships were withheld due to budget constraints. He criticized the government for inconsistencies in funding priorities, urging a policy reversal to support these students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 19:43 IST
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP Over Educational Barriers for Bahujans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has strongly criticized the BJP government, accusing it of creating barriers to education for Dalits, backwards, and Tribals.

He cited a news report revealing that 66 scholarship awards for the National Overseas Scholarship were withheld due to alleged financial constraints. Gandhi alleged that while BJP-linked individuals face no barriers in education, Bahujan students are unfairly hindered.

He pressed the Modi government to reverse its policy, emphasizing the injustice in cutting educational opportunities for marginalized groups while indicating the government's lavish spending elsewhere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025