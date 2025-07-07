Diplomatic Dialogue: Can Iran and the U.S. Find Common Ground?

In a recent interview, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed optimism that Iran's disagreements with the United States could be resolved through dialogue. However, he voiced concerns about trust issues stemming from recent U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran.

Pezeshkian urged U.S. President Donald Trump to resist being swayed into conflict by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who recently visited Washington. Pezeshkian believes that President Trump has the capacity to guide the region towards peace and should consider the consequences of further conflict.

The Iranian leader accused Israel of sabotaging previous negotiations, citing an alleged assassination attempt on his life and the killing of key Iranian figures during recent hostilities. Israel has yet to respond to these claims, while U.S. President Trump remains engaged in discussions with Netanyahu regarding Iran's nuclear future.