BRICS Presidency 2024: A Humanity-First Approach by India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's commitment to a 'humanity first' approach for its upcoming BRICS presidency. He highlighted the need for developed nations to bridge gaps in climate ambition and funding. India aims to lead sustainable and inclusive growth focusing on technology transfer and affordable financing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 07-07-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 22:17 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged developed nations to shoulder the responsibility for bridging gaps between climate ambitions and financing during India's upcoming BRICS presidency. Speaking at the BRICS summit, Modi emphasized a 'humanity first' approach for building resilience and fostering innovation.

Underlining India's commitment to climate justice, Modi stated that technology transfer and affordable financing are crucial for effective climate action. He expressed India's dedication to inclusive development, pointing out the country's successful completion of the Paris Commitments ahead of schedule.

With India's BRICS presidency on the horizon, Modi reiterated the nation's focus on redefining BRICS to prioritize cooperation, sustainability, and tackling global challenges. India remains committed to net zero by 2070 and has significantly increased its solar energy capacity by 4,000% over the last decade, he noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

