BRICS Presidency 2024: A Humanity-First Approach by India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged developed nations to shoulder the responsibility for bridging gaps between climate ambitions and financing during India's upcoming BRICS presidency. Speaking at the BRICS summit, Modi emphasized a 'humanity first' approach for building resilience and fostering innovation.

Underlining India's commitment to climate justice, Modi stated that technology transfer and affordable financing are crucial for effective climate action. He expressed India's dedication to inclusive development, pointing out the country's successful completion of the Paris Commitments ahead of schedule.

With India's BRICS presidency on the horizon, Modi reiterated the nation's focus on redefining BRICS to prioritize cooperation, sustainability, and tackling global challenges. India remains committed to net zero by 2070 and has significantly increased its solar energy capacity by 4,000% over the last decade, he noted.

