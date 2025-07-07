Left Menu

Judge Allows Continuation of Abrego's Deportation Case

A U.S. judge has ruled to proceed with Kilmar Abrego's legal challenge concerning his wrongful deportation, despite the Trump's administration actions to return him to the U.S. to face charges. The case addresses whether the administration adhered to previous orders ensuring his legitimate immigration hearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 22:22 IST
A U.S. judge ruled on Monday that Kilmar Abrego's legal challenge regarding his wrongful deportation to El Salvador can proceed.

Though the Trump administration has brought Abrego back to the U.S. to face criminal charges, the court finds issues remain unresolved. These include the adequacy of the government's compliance with previous orders to ensure Abrego's immigration case is managed appropriately.

Lawyers for the Trump administration asserted that the case should be dismissed due to Abrego's return to face accusations of unlawfully transporting migrants, but Abrego has pleaded not guilty to these charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

