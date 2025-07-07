Judge Allows Continuation of Abrego's Deportation Case

A U.S. judge ruled on Monday that Kilmar Abrego's legal challenge regarding his wrongful deportation to El Salvador can proceed.

Though the Trump administration has brought Abrego back to the U.S. to face criminal charges, the court finds issues remain unresolved. These include the adequacy of the government's compliance with previous orders to ensure Abrego's immigration case is managed appropriately.

Lawyers for the Trump administration asserted that the case should be dismissed due to Abrego's return to face accusations of unlawfully transporting migrants, but Abrego has pleaded not guilty to these charges.

