Trump-Netanyahu Talks: Aiming for Middle East Peace Amid Protests

US President Donald Trump hosted Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu amid ongoing debates about Gaza relocation and US-Iran talks. The meeting took place in Washington against the backdrop of protests and ongoing Israeli-Palestinian tensions, with discussions focusing on ceasefires and ongoing hostilities in Gaza.

Updated: 08-07-2025 07:51 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 07:51 IST
Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House, sparking discussion on several contentious Middle East issues. Among the topics were scheduled US talks with Iran and a proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza, which has garnered significant international and local backlash.

Trump and Netanyahu's meeting took place as Israeli negotiators continued indirect discussions with Hamas, aiming at a US-brokered ceasefire. This dialogue follows Trump's earlier indication of potential progress in negotiations with Palestinian militants in Doha, ensuring humanitarian aid access remains an unresolved concern.

Trump's support for Netanyahu was evident, even as they navigated domestic challenges, including Netanyahu's ongoing corruption trial. Protests marked Netanyahu's visit, as demonstrators voiced opposition to his policies and called for accountability, highlighting the international justice dimension of Israeli military actions in Gaza.

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

