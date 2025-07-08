Clash of Voices: Owaisi and Rijiju Debate Minority Rights
Islamic scholar Umair Khan backs AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi amidst a public spat with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju over minority rights in India. Owaisi criticized government policies, claiming minorities are reduced to 'hostages'. Rijiju countered by highlighting India's welcoming stance towards minorities from neighboring countries.
In a heated public exchange over minority rights in India, Islamic scholar Umair Khan has thrown his support behind AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi. The controversy erupted as Owaisi criticized Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's statements regarding the government's treatment of minorities, accusing the administration of treating them as 'hostages'.
Owaisi's comments come amid ongoing debates about minority rights in India, where he expressed discontent with what he perceives as a lack of safety and protection for these groups. According to Owaisi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has neglected minorities, subjecting them to discriminatory rhetoric.
Rijiju swiftly responded, promoting the inclusivity of the Prime Minister's welfare schemes and pointing to India's attraction as a destination for minorities from neighboring countries. The exchange underscores the contentious nature of minority issues in the nation, highlighting deep societal and political divides.
