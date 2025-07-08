South Korea Pushes for Tariff Reductions in U.S. Trade Deal

South Korea's Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo called for necessary exemptions or reductions in auto and steel tariffs to be part of a trade agreement with the United States.

The call for action came during a meeting with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, according to South Korea's trade ministry on Tuesday.

With U.S. President Donald Trump announcing plans to impose a 25% tariff from August 1, Yeo emphasized the need to accelerate negotiations as the current three-week extension offers limited time.

(With inputs from agencies.)