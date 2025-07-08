Bihar's Double Engine Dilemma: Crime Surge Amid Political Tensions
The Congress accuses Bihar's JD(U)-BJP government of worsening law and order, labeling the state as a 'crime capital.' Recent violence, including businessman Gopal Khemka's murder, fuels criticism. The opposition capitalizes on these events ahead of assembly polls, promising change and improved governance through the INDIA alliance.
The Congress party has launched a fierce attack on the 'double engine' JD(U)-BJP government in Bihar, accusing it of turning the state into a 'crime capital.' This assertion comes amid rising violence and lawlessness in the region, including the recent murder of businessman Gopal Khemka.
Highlighting the grim situation, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge alleged multiple killings and police assaults in recent months. He highlighted a shocking incident where five family members were killed over alleged witchcraft in Purnea district. These events underscore the deepening crisis in Bihar's law and order.
Rahul Gandhi reinforced this narrative, stating that the upcoming assembly elections are not just about changing leadership but rescuing the state itself. The opposition, united under the INDIA alliance, seeks to capitalize on these issues, promising a future where Bihar is no longer mired in violence and poverty.
