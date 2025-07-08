Manmohan Samal's Fourth Term as Odisha BJP Chief: A Strategic Reappointment

In a strategic move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reappointed Manmohan Samal as its Odisha unit president for a record fourth term. The announcement came from BJP's central election observer Sanjay Jaiswal in the presence of senior leaders, emphasizing Samal's significant influence in state politics.

Samal, who has been a vital figure in BJP's success in Odisha, was the only nominee, leading to his unopposed re-election. Having previously served from 1999 to 2004 and then from March 2023, his leadership is credited for BJP's remarkable performance in recent elections, securing an overwhelming majority in the state's Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha seats.

Despite losing his bid for the Chandabali assembly seat, Samal's strategic acumen and grassroots popularity were key in diminishing the BJD's 24-year dominance. His leadership was acknowledged as instrumental, having joined politics at a young age and quickly ascending the ranks to hold ministerial positions in Odisha's coalition government.

(With inputs from agencies.)