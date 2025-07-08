Left Menu

Australian PM Albanese's Strategic China Visit: Strengthening Ties on AI and Green Energy

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set to visit China to enhance partnerships in AI, green energy, and the digital economy. This visit marks his second as PM and follows a revival in diplomatic relations. Discussions may include revising the decade-old free trade agreement to accommodate new growth areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 13:11 IST
Anthony Albanese

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced plans to visit China this weekend, signaling a focus on bolstering partnerships in artificial intelligence, green energy, and the digital economy.

'I look forward to my visit to Shanghai, Beijing, and Chengdu starting Saturday,' Albanese said in Hobart. Though particulars remain under wraps, the Chinese foreign ministry confirmed his stay from July 12 to 18.

This visit marks Albanese's second to China during his premiership, as diplomatic connections thaw following his 2023 visit after a seven-year pause. China's role as Australia's paramount trading partner underpins discussions to revamp the free trade agreement, enhancing cooperation in agriculture, mining, and emerging technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

