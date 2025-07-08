Australian PM Albanese's Strategic China Visit: Strengthening Ties on AI and Green Energy

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced plans to visit China this weekend, signaling a focus on bolstering partnerships in artificial intelligence, green energy, and the digital economy.

'I look forward to my visit to Shanghai, Beijing, and Chengdu starting Saturday,' Albanese said in Hobart. Though particulars remain under wraps, the Chinese foreign ministry confirmed his stay from July 12 to 18.

This visit marks Albanese's second to China during his premiership, as diplomatic connections thaw following his 2023 visit after a seven-year pause. China's role as Australia's paramount trading partner underpins discussions to revamp the free trade agreement, enhancing cooperation in agriculture, mining, and emerging technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)