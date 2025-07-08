Fiery Debate Challenge Sparks Tensions Between Congress and BRS

The escalating tension between the ruling Congress and the opposition BRS culminated at the Press Club on Tuesday, as BRS leader K T Rama Rao, along with supporters, took on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy regarding farmers' welfare issues.

Rama Rao, responding to earlier challenges from Revanth Reddy for a debate on the state's welfare measures, appeared ready to engage at the venue, prompting increased police presence due to the large BRS turnout.

Despite Rama Rao's claims that Revanth Reddy repeatedly invited discussions and accused Congress of neglecting proper debate protocols in the Assembly, no government officials attended the meeting, leading to allegations that the Chief Minister was only interested in creating noise rather than engaging in meaningful debate.

