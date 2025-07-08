Left Menu

Fiery Debate Challenge Sparks Tensions Between Congress and BRS

The heated exchange between the ruling Congress and the opposition BRS intensified as BRS leader K T Rama Rao challenged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to a debate on farmer welfare. The gathering, which took place at the Press Club, escalated tensions, leading to heightened security. Despite repeated challenges, no government representative attended.

The escalating tension between the ruling Congress and the opposition BRS culminated at the Press Club on Tuesday, as BRS leader K T Rama Rao, along with supporters, took on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy regarding farmers' welfare issues.

Rama Rao, responding to earlier challenges from Revanth Reddy for a debate on the state's welfare measures, appeared ready to engage at the venue, prompting increased police presence due to the large BRS turnout.

Despite Rama Rao's claims that Revanth Reddy repeatedly invited discussions and accused Congress of neglecting proper debate protocols in the Assembly, no government officials attended the meeting, leading to allegations that the Chief Minister was only interested in creating noise rather than engaging in meaningful debate.

