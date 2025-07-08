Left Menu

Political Clash Sparks Tension in Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP leader Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy accused TDP supporters of vandalizing his home following his criticism of TDP MLA Vemireddy Prashanti Reddy. In response, TDP leaders alleged that Prasanna Kumar Reddy insulted Prashanti Reddy. The dispute highlights ongoing tensions between the parties in Andhra Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nellore | Updated: 08-07-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 15:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP leader Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy accused ruling TDP supporters of a violent attack on his property, triggering a political storm in Andhra Pradesh. His home was allegedly ransacked after he criticized TDP MLA Vemireddy Prashanti Reddy at a public meeting.

The TDP leaders, however, fired back, claiming Prasanna Kumar Reddy made abusive remarks against the MLA. The incident underscores deep-seated tensions between the political parties.

Prasanna Kumar Reddy urged a transparent police investigation while expressing dissatisfaction with police conduct. The altercation highlights the fragile state of law and order in the region, with both parties trading allegations over the conduct of their members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

