Political Clash Sparks Tension in Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP leader Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy accused ruling TDP supporters of a violent attack on his property, triggering a political storm in Andhra Pradesh. His home was allegedly ransacked after he criticized TDP MLA Vemireddy Prashanti Reddy at a public meeting.

The TDP leaders, however, fired back, claiming Prasanna Kumar Reddy made abusive remarks against the MLA. The incident underscores deep-seated tensions between the political parties.

Prasanna Kumar Reddy urged a transparent police investigation while expressing dissatisfaction with police conduct. The altercation highlights the fragile state of law and order in the region, with both parties trading allegations over the conduct of their members.

(With inputs from agencies.)