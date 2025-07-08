Political Clash Sparks Tension in Andhra Pradesh
YSRCP leader Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy accused TDP supporters of vandalizing his home following his criticism of TDP MLA Vemireddy Prashanti Reddy. In response, TDP leaders alleged that Prasanna Kumar Reddy insulted Prashanti Reddy. The dispute highlights ongoing tensions between the parties in Andhra Pradesh.
- Country:
- India
YSRCP leader Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy accused ruling TDP supporters of a violent attack on his property, triggering a political storm in Andhra Pradesh. His home was allegedly ransacked after he criticized TDP MLA Vemireddy Prashanti Reddy at a public meeting.
The TDP leaders, however, fired back, claiming Prasanna Kumar Reddy made abusive remarks against the MLA. The incident underscores deep-seated tensions between the political parties.
Prasanna Kumar Reddy urged a transparent police investigation while expressing dissatisfaction with police conduct. The altercation highlights the fragile state of law and order in the region, with both parties trading allegations over the conduct of their members.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Clash over Emergency Memories: BJP vs. Congress
Counterterrorism Operation Leads to Arrests in RAF Base Vandalism Case
Elon Musk vs. Donald Trump: A Political Clash Over Tax and Subsidies
Political Clash Over Annadurai's Legacy in Tamil Nadu
Political Clashes Erupt Over Renaming of Telangana's Annapurna Canteens