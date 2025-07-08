Left Menu

Shocking Suicide of Former Russian Transport Minister

Roman Starovoit, the former Russian Transport Minister, was found dead from a gunshot wound in his car near Moscow, hours after being dismissed by President Putin. The Kremlin expressed shock at the apparent suicide. Starovoit was ousted from his position, with no reason given for the dismissal.

Updated: 08-07-2025 15:12 IST
The Kremlin has expressed shock following the sudden suicide of Roman Starovoit, the former Russian Transport Minister. His lifeless body was discovered in his car with a gunshot wound, indicating an apparent suicide just hours after his termination by President Vladimir Putin.

State investigators confirmed the principal hypothesis that Starovoit took his own life, a tragic event occurring soon after a presidential decree announced his dismissal. The decree gave no explanation for his removal after spending barely a year in the role.

This incident has sparked widespread discussion and speculation, casting a shadow over the reasons behind Starovoit's sudden firing from such a high-profile position.

