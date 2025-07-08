The Kremlin has expressed shock following the sudden suicide of Roman Starovoit, the former Russian Transport Minister. His lifeless body was discovered in his car with a gunshot wound, indicating an apparent suicide just hours after his termination by President Vladimir Putin.

State investigators confirmed the principal hypothesis that Starovoit took his own life, a tragic event occurring soon after a presidential decree announced his dismissal. The decree gave no explanation for his removal after spending barely a year in the role.

This incident has sparked widespread discussion and speculation, casting a shadow over the reasons behind Starovoit's sudden firing from such a high-profile position.