Tensions Rise: Ukrainian Naval Drones Allegedly Attack Russian LNG Carrier

In a significant escalation of maritime tensions, Russia's transport ministry on Wednesday accused Ukrainian naval drones of launching an attack on a Russian liquefied natural gas carrier, the Arctic Metagaz, setting it on fire in the Mediterranean.

If substantiated, this would be Ukraine's inaugural assault on a Russian LNG carrier, a tactic reflecting its ongoing strategy of targeting Russian energy facilities to hinder the financial resources of Russia's military operations. The Security Service of Ukraine has not commented on the claims.

All 30 crew members, Russian nationals, were reported to be safe. The Russian ministry labeled the event as an act of international terrorism and maritime piracy, criticizing it as a blatant violation of international maritime law. The attack reportedly took place near Maltese waters, with Ukrainian drones allegedly launching from Libya's coast. Key Russian stakeholders have yet to issue statements on the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)