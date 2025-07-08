Royal Reunion: King Charles Welcomes Macron to Britain Post-Brexit

In a symbolic gesture of rekindled Anglo-French relations, King Charles welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron for the first European state visit to Britain since Brexit. The state visit underscores a thawing of relations and a commitment to forging stronger ties on both sides of the Channel.

The ceremonial procession at Windsor created a picturesque moment, highlighted by the pageantry of horse-drawn carriages and ceremonial uniforms. High on the agenda are discussions between Macron and Prime Minister Keir Starmer, focusing on economic ties, defense collaboration, and resolving the migrant crisis.

The three-day visit also includes a state dinner at Windsor Castle and bilateral talks aimed at enhancing Britain's relationships with its European neighbors post-Brexit. Key topics include stopping people-smuggling and strengthening the military collaboration in support of Ukraine, amidst a backdrop of changing global alliances.