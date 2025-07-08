Liberia's Push for Peace: A President's Apology and Calls for Justice

Liberian President Joseph Boakai has embarked on an unprecedented reconciliation campaign, issuing a historic apology to victims of the country's civil war and organizing memorial services for assassinated leaders. This initiative marks a significant step towards healing for Liberia, which suffered devastating conflicts resulting in 200,000 deaths.

The high-profile ceremonies are timely, coinciding with renewed calls from human rights groups for domestic war crimes prosecutions. Despite an executive order to establish a war crimes court last year, no trials have commenced. Boakai's apology emphasizes the need for remembrance and pledges to commemorate July 5 as an annual day of reflection.

The reconciliation drive also includes memorials for former Presidents Samuel Doe and William Tolbert, highlighting the deep-seated impunity within the nation. Advocates, like Alain Werner of Civitas Maxima, stress the importance of tangible actions, such as funding for the proposed war crimes court, to ensure justice is served.

(With inputs from agencies.)