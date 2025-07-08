Turkish Mayor Under House Arrest Amid Corruption Probe

A court in Turkey has ruled that the mayor of Adiyaman, a southern city, be placed under house arrest pending trial, NTV has reported. This move is part of a broader legal crackdown on Turkey's main opposition.

Abdurrahman Tutdere, a member of the Republican People's Party (CHP), was detained last Saturday. His arrest is linked to an ongoing investigation into possible corruption activities within the Adiyaman municipality.

This development marks the latest in a series of actions targeting opposition figures, raising concerns about the legality and fairness of governance processes in Turkey.

