Turkish Mayor Under House Arrest Amid Corruption Probe
A Turkish court has placed the mayor of Adiyaman, Abdurrahman Tutdere, under house arrest pending trial, amid an ongoing legal crackdown on the opposition. Tutdere, affiliated with the Republican People's Party, was detained as part of a corruption investigation into the Adiyaman municipality.
A court in Turkey has ruled that the mayor of Adiyaman, a southern city, be placed under house arrest pending trial, NTV has reported. This move is part of a broader legal crackdown on Turkey's main opposition.
Abdurrahman Tutdere, a member of the Republican People's Party (CHP), was detained last Saturday. His arrest is linked to an ongoing investigation into possible corruption activities within the Adiyaman municipality.
This development marks the latest in a series of actions targeting opposition figures, raising concerns about the legality and fairness of governance processes in Turkey.
