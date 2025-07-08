Minister's Convoy Crash Sparks Investigation in Hapur

Uttar Pradesh's Minister of State for Secondary Education, Gulabo Devi, was injured in a convoy pile-up near the Chhijarsi toll plaza in Hapur on Tuesday. The incident, reported by police, occurred in the afternoon as the convoy traveled from Delhi to Amroha.

The crash was precipitated when three vehicles abruptly stopped, causing the escort vehicle and the minister's car to crash into them. Officials confirmed that Minister Gulabo Devi suffered minor injuries and was taken to Rama Hospital for treatment.

Hapur District Magistrate Abhishek Pandey and Superintendent of Police Kunwar Gyananjay Singh promptly visited the scene. They checked on the minister's condition and directed a thorough investigation into the incident's cause. Devi, now out of danger, was discharged and continued her journey to Amroha.

