Minister's Convoy Crash Sparks Investigation in Hapur

Uttar Pradesh Minister Gulabo Devi sustained minor injuries in a convoy pile-up near Hapur. The accident occurred after abrupt braking of vehicles ahead. Police took responsible drivers into custody. District officials visited the scene, and Devi was discharged from the hospital following treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hapur | Updated: 08-07-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 18:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh's Minister of State for Secondary Education, Gulabo Devi, was injured in a convoy pile-up near the Chhijarsi toll plaza in Hapur on Tuesday. The incident, reported by police, occurred in the afternoon as the convoy traveled from Delhi to Amroha.

The crash was precipitated when three vehicles abruptly stopped, causing the escort vehicle and the minister's car to crash into them. Officials confirmed that Minister Gulabo Devi suffered minor injuries and was taken to Rama Hospital for treatment.

Hapur District Magistrate Abhishek Pandey and Superintendent of Police Kunwar Gyananjay Singh promptly visited the scene. They checked on the minister's condition and directed a thorough investigation into the incident's cause. Devi, now out of danger, was discharged and continued her journey to Amroha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

