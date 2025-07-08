UK Vows Stronger Stance on Gaza Ceasefire

In a significant development, British Foreign Minister David Lammy has called for a ceasefire in the ongoing Gaza conflict, underscoring London's resolve to take stronger actions against Israel if the situation fails to improve.

Lammy made this assertion while addressing a committee of lawmakers, emphasizing the urgent need for a halt in hostilities.

When questioned about potential further measures, Lammy confirmed that the UK is prepared to intensify its stance to foster peace in the region.

