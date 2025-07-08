Left Menu

UK Vows Stronger Stance on Gaza Ceasefire

UK Foreign Minister David Lammy advocates a ceasefire in Gaza, pledging more robust actions against Israel if the conflict persists. Addressing a parliamentary committee, Lammy emphasizes the UK's commitment to peace and signals potential escalation of measures if necessary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-07-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 19:08 IST
David Lammy
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant development, British Foreign Minister David Lammy has called for a ceasefire in the ongoing Gaza conflict, underscoring London's resolve to take stronger actions against Israel if the situation fails to improve.

Lammy made this assertion while addressing a committee of lawmakers, emphasizing the urgent need for a halt in hostilities.

When questioned about potential further measures, Lammy confirmed that the UK is prepared to intensify its stance to foster peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

