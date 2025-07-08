Left Menu

Trump Tariff Turbulence: Markets Brace for Impact

President Donald Trump's executive order delays tariff increases on various countries but imposes a 25% tax on imports from Japan and South Korea, citing trade imbalances. The market reaction has been mixed, while political tensions rise over his federal agency cuts amidst natural disasters in Texas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-07-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 19:37 IST
Trump Tariff Turbulence: Markets Brace for Impact
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump's recent executive order postponing tariff hikes has alleviated some tension in global markets, yet it slapped a 25% import tax on goods from key allies Japan and South Korea, citing ongoing trade imbalances.

The IRS will now allow churches to endorse politicians, a privilege not extended to other tax-exempt organizations, further stirring political debate.

Trump's plans to visit flood-hit Texas and his proposed cuts to the National Weather Service have sparked concerns about potential impacts on disaster management in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025