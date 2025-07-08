Trump Tariff Turbulence: Markets Brace for Impact

President Donald Trump's recent executive order postponing tariff hikes has alleviated some tension in global markets, yet it slapped a 25% import tax on goods from key allies Japan and South Korea, citing ongoing trade imbalances.

The IRS will now allow churches to endorse politicians, a privilege not extended to other tax-exempt organizations, further stirring political debate.

Trump's plans to visit flood-hit Texas and his proposed cuts to the National Weather Service have sparked concerns about potential impacts on disaster management in the state.

