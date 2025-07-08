Trump Tariff Turbulence: Markets Brace for Impact
President Donald Trump's executive order delays tariff increases on various countries but imposes a 25% tax on imports from Japan and South Korea, citing trade imbalances. The market reaction has been mixed, while political tensions rise over his federal agency cuts amidst natural disasters in Texas.
President Donald Trump's recent executive order postponing tariff hikes has alleviated some tension in global markets, yet it slapped a 25% import tax on goods from key allies Japan and South Korea, citing ongoing trade imbalances.
The IRS will now allow churches to endorse politicians, a privilege not extended to other tax-exempt organizations, further stirring political debate.
Trump's plans to visit flood-hit Texas and his proposed cuts to the National Weather Service have sparked concerns about potential impacts on disaster management in the state.
