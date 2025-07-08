Marathi Pride Sparks Political Turmoil in Mumbai Suburbs

High drama unfolded in Mira Bhayandar, a suburb of Mumbai, as a protest march championing the Marathi language descended into chaos. Spearheaded by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), the demonstration responded to an incident where a shopkeeper was attacked for not speaking Marathi.

Political tensions surged as leaders from the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) joined the march, with police detaining numerous activists. Notably, Shiv Sena minister Pratap Sarnaik faced vehement opposition during his appearance at the rally. This event highlights ongoing linguistic and cultural disputes within Maharashtra.

Security measures were intensified due to fears of a law and order disruption. Despite government interventions, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis advocating for a change in the protest route, organizers insisted on their path. This insistence underlines the deep-seated regional concerns associated with preserving Marathi pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)