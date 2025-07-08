Diplomatic Engagements: Iranian and Saudi Officials Discuss Bilateral Ties

Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, is set to visit Saudi Arabia to engage in discussions with Saudi officials concerning the enhancement of bilateral relations, announced Iran's Foreign Ministry via social media.

Following his business in Brazil, Araqchi's visit underlines the ongoing diplomatic efforts to secure regional peace and stability amidst complex geopolitical dynamics.

This trip is seen as a significant step in nurturing diplomatic ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia, two influential players in the Middle Eastern political landscape.

