Macron Urges UK and France to Reduce Trade Dependencies

In a notable address to the British Parliament, French President Emmanuel Macron underscored the necessity for Britain and France to diminish their reliance on the United States and China for trade.

As part of his state visit to the UK, Macron stressed the imperative for both nations to pursue ways to 'de-risk' their economies. This visit marks the first occasion a European leader has visited the UK since Brexit.

Macron's speech is a significant call to action, urging for more autonomous economic strategies to counter excessive dependencies that pose risks to the nations' economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)