Macron Urges UK and France to Reduce Trade Dependencies
French President Emmanuel Macron addressed the British Parliament, emphasizing the need for Britain and France to reduce their trade dependency on the U.S. and China. During his state visit, Macron highlighted the importance of developing more autonomous economic strategies post-Brexit to mitigate related risks.
- United Kingdom
In a notable address to the British Parliament, French President Emmanuel Macron underscored the necessity for Britain and France to diminish their reliance on the United States and China for trade.
As part of his state visit to the UK, Macron stressed the imperative for both nations to pursue ways to 'de-risk' their economies. This visit marks the first occasion a European leader has visited the UK since Brexit.
Macron's speech is a significant call to action, urging for more autonomous economic strategies to counter excessive dependencies that pose risks to the nations' economic stability.
