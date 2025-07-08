Left Menu

Leadership Speculations Ignite as Congress MLAs Push for Shivakumar's Elevation

Amid ongoing speculations and discussions about a potential leadership change in Karnataka, AICC General Secretary Randeep Surjewala reaffirmed the high command's authority over such decisions while acknowledging internal dissent. Congress MLAs continue to express support for D K Shivakumar's elevation to Chief Minister, emphasizing their collective desire for change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-07-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 22:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amid swirling speculations about a leadership change in Karnataka, AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala attempted to downplay the discussions, stressing that any leadership decisions rest solely with the party high command. His remarks came amidst persistent rumors and open dialogues among Congress MLAs about possible leadership alterations, specifically involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

Despite warnings from the party leadership against public discussions on the matter, several Congress MLAs openly expressed their support for Shivakumar's elevation, underscoring internal desires challenging the status quo. Meanwhile, Surjewala asserted that recent visits to New Delhi by both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were purely for official government business, dismissing conjectures of a power shift.

The ongoing speculation highlights the internal strains within Karnataka's ruling faction, as MLAs continue to advocate for Shivakumar amid chatter of a pre-existing power-sharing agreement. Surjewala, currently in Karnataka for one-on-one MLA meetings, is attempting to mediate the situation by gathering feedback on governance performance. Despite potential discord, party sources hint at meetings with Congress leadership soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

