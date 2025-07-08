Left Menu

Iran and U.S. Back on the Brink of Historic Diplomatic Breakthrough

Iran's foreign minister suggests imminent diplomatic discussions with the U.S., highlighting almost reached historic agreements halted by conflict with Israel. With hints of renewed negotiations under Trump, Iran maintains a tentative interest in diplomacy, wary of sincerity, while European powers consider reinstating U.N. sanctions without a nuclear deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 23:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran remains committed to finding diplomatic solutions, according to Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. In a candid article for the Financial Times, Araqchi praised past U.S. efforts under Trump's administration, noting that significant progress was on the verge of being achieved before conflict erupted with Israel.

Araqchi revealed they were prepared for a crucial sixth meeting when Israeli airstrikes on Iranian targets threw negotiations off course. However, signs from Washington imply a willingness to return to talks, although skepticism persists on the level of genuine commitment from the U.S.

In parallel, European nations brace for action, with a French source indicating the possible reinstatement of U.N. sanctions if a nuclear agreement falls through. This follows discussions between European diplomatic leaders hinting at escalated measures to protect regional security interests.

