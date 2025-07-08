Left Menu

India-Brazil's Unified Front Against Terrorism

India and Brazil, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, reinforced their zero-tolerance stance against terrorism, implicitly criticizing Pakistan and China. The leaders emphasized collaboration in diverse sectors, including trade, defense, technology, and energy. Modi received Brazil's highest national honor during his state visit.

In a significant diplomatic stance, India and Brazil have joined hands in a resolute opposition to terrorism. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, after their extensive talks, emphasized a zero-tolerance approach, indirectly pointing fingers at Pakistan and China for extremism support.

The discussions were multifaceted, touching upon trade, defense, and emerging technologies, reflecting the nations' commitment to deepen bilateral ties. They aim to bolster cooperation in critical areas like AI, renewable energy, and health, setting a robust trade target of USD 20 billion over five years.

Prime Minister Modi also praised Brazil for awarding him its highest national honor, marking a significant moment in their relations. His visit follows the BRICS summit and is expected to further enhance the partnership between these two significant global entities.

