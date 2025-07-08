Left Menu

High-Profile Politicians Faced with Severe Sentences in Tunisia

A Tunisian court issued jail terms ranging from 12 to 35 years for prominent figures like opposition leader Rached Ghannouchi and ex-Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, according to local reports. The sentencing also included senior security officials, highlighting significant political tensions and legal actions against established leaders.

High-Profile Politicians Faced with Severe Sentences in Tunisia
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

In a landmark ruling, a Tunisian court on Tuesday handed down sentences of 12 to 35 years to several high-profile political figures. Among those sentenced were opposition leader Rached Ghannouchi and former Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, as local radio station Mosaique FM reported.

The court's decision extends to senior security officials, marking a significant move in Tunisia's political landscape. This development underscores the growing legal scrutiny of political leaders within the nation.

The sentencing has sparked widespread attention and debate over the implications for Tunisia's political future, as well as the broader impact on its governance and legal systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

