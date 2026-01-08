Left Menu

Kerala CM, opposition leader condole death of ecologist Madhav Gadgil

He constantly emphasised that the countrys natural wealth must be preserved for future generations.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-01-2026 16:37 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 16:37 IST
Kerala CM, opposition leader condole death of ecologist Madhav Gadgil
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan on Thursday paid tributes to noted ecologist Madhav Gadgil following his death, recalling his contributions to environmental protection.

Gadgil, known for his work on the conservation of the Western Ghats, passed away in Pune on Wednesday after a brief illness, according to family sources. He was 83.

Expressing condolences, Vijayan, in a statement issued by his office, said the ecologist's views on environmental issues had influenced environmentalism in the state.

''Through his teachings and research, Gadgil made significant contributions to discussions on environmental protection,'' the CM said.

''His views have been discussed at different levels in debates on development and the environment,'' Vijayan added.

Satheesan paid tribute by recalling that Gadgil dedicated his life to environmental protection and nature studies, for which he was honored with the Padma Bhushan.

''The central points of his philosophy were human-centred environmental protection and management, balanced development, and decentralised governance. He constantly emphasised that the country's natural wealth must be preserved for future generations. He faced criticism with equanimity and scientific awareness,'' the opposition leader said in a statement issued by his office.

Gadgil was the founder of the Centre for Ecological Sciences at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and chairman of the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel (WGEEP), popularly known as the Gadgil Commission.

He had chaired the government-appointed panel to study the impact of population pressure, climate change, and development activities on the ecologically fragile region of the Western Ghats.

Gadgil had submitted a landmark report recommending that a significant portion of the Western Ghats be designated as ecologically sensitive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Farmers block highways across Greece in protest over rising costs, EU trade deal

Farmers block highways across Greece in protest over rising costs, EU trade ...

 Global
2
Sebi revamps stockbrokers rule to ease compliance, push ease of doing biz

Sebi revamps stockbrokers rule to ease compliance, push ease of doing biz

 India
3
Punjab CM Mann requests Akal Takht to allow live telecast of his appearance before it on Jan 15

Punjab CM Mann requests Akal Takht to allow live telecast of his appearance ...

 India
4
Trump 'greenlit' bill that could impose high tariffs on China, India for buying Russian oil: Senator

Trump 'greenlit' bill that could impose high tariffs on China, India for buy...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Artificial Intelligence Literacy in Nursing Education for Ethical and Clinical Practice

Transforming Wastewater Treatment with AI for Sustainability and Circular Economy Goals

From Information to Acceptance: How Social Research Improves Mpox Response in Europe

Beyond Diamonds: How Structural Bottlenecks Are Holding Back Botswana’s Economic Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026